Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX) Insider Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo Acquires 25,000 Shares

Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Free Report) insider Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo bought 25,000 shares of Ajax Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £1,500 ($1,890.84).
Ajax Resources Stock Performance
LON AJAX traded down GBX 0.38 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 5.62 ($0.07). 25,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,999. Ajax Resources Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 14.40 ($0.18). The firm has a market cap of £2.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.19.
Ajax Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ajax Resources
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Low P/E Stock ETFs for Hungry Value Investors
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- This is How Salesforce.com Gets Back to its All-Time High
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Online Retailers To Revamp Your Shopping List With
Receive News & Ratings for Ajax Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajax Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.