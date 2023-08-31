Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX) Insider Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo Acquires 25,000 Shares

Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Free Report) insider Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo bought 25,000 shares of Ajax Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £1,500 ($1,890.84).

Ajax Resources Stock Performance

LON AJAX traded down GBX 0.38 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 5.62 ($0.07). 25,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,999. Ajax Resources Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 14.40 ($0.18). The firm has a market cap of £2.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.19.

Ajax Resources Company Profile

Ajax Resources Plc focuses on acquiring businesses, or production and development assets in the energy and natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

