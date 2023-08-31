Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW) Short Interest Update

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Akerna Price Performance
Shares of KERNW stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 18,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,792. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Akerna has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.13.
Akerna Company Profile
