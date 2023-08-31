Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW) Short Interest Update

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Akerna Price Performance

Shares of KERNW stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 18,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,792. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Akerna has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.13.

Akerna Company Profile

mj freeway® is the industry-leading software, consulting, and data solution for cannabis businesses, processing $5b in cannabis sales transactions and serving clients in every regulated market in the united states, canada, europe, and australia. founded in 2010 and designed and built specifically for cannabis businesses, mj freeway’s technology includes a patented seed to sale supply chain erp platform which leverages sophisticated business intelligence insights.

