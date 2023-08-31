Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Albany International has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Albany International has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Albany International to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Albany International Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE AIN opened at $94.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average is $92.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Albany International has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Albany International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIN. StockNews.com began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $390,031.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Featured Articles

