Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Declares Dividend of GBX 4

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Alfa Financial Software Price Performance
Shares of ALFA opened at GBX 153.80 ($1.94) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 154.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. Alfa Financial Software has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203 ($2.56). The company has a market capitalization of £454.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,868.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.24.
Alfa Financial Software Company Profile
