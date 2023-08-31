Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Declares Dividend of GBX 4

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ALFA opened at GBX 153.80 ($1.94) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 154.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. Alfa Financial Software has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203 ($2.56). The company has a market capitalization of £454.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,868.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.24.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Subscription, Services, Software, and segments.

