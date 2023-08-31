Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) vs. LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Financial Review

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) and LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LadRx has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of LadRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of LadRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 LadRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aligos Therapeutics and LadRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 357.04%.

Profitability

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and LadRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics -476.77% -86.51% -61.08% LadRx N/A -67.61% -45.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and LadRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics $17.25 million 2.21 -$96.05 million ($1.91) -0.46 LadRx N/A N/A -$6.70 million ($0.15) N/A

LadRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aligos Therapeutics. Aligos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LadRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aligos Therapeutics beats LadRx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aligos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB). The company also develops ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In addition, it develops siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of CHB. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors; and Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH, as well as a research collaboration and development agreement with Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd. to research and develop oligonucleotide compounds for the treatment of liver diseases.. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About LadRx

(Get Free Report)

LadRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat patients with cancer. The company's advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin that is in late-stage clinical trials is a version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin. Its pre-clinical therapeutics comprise linker activated drug releases 7, 8, 9, and 10 targeted against cancer The company was formerly known as CytRx Corporation and changed its name to LadRx Corporation in September 2022. LadRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

