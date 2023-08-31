AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Holdings Lifted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,099 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.43% of AllianceBernstein worth $17,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 224.0% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 250.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE AB opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $44.48.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 107.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

