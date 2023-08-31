AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Trading 0.6% Higher

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.19 and last traded at $29.19. 5,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 38,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $93.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 1.71% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.