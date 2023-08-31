Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Major Shareholder Roy Choi Acquires 151,993 Shares of Stock

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Roy Choi purchased 151,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $142,873.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 252,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,813.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of AGAE stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $154,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

