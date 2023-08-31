Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,153,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,309 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,232,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $88,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.79.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,997.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,997.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.20. 69,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,732. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.64 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 85.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.71 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

