Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $138.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 51job restated a downgrade rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.89.

GOOGL traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $136.17. 29,643,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,077,414. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.05. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,353 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,028. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

