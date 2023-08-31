Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Trading Down 0.1%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.97 and last traded at C$9.02. Approximately 3,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 13,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.03.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARR. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$10.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Laurentian set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$273.02 million, a P/E ratio of -887.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 249.11, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.84.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of C$0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. will post 0.0601675 EPS for the current year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

