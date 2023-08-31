Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.
Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,566. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 98.69%.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Altria Group
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Oracle Corp.’s 100% Rally: Refueled
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Low P/E Stock ETFs for Hungry Value Investors
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- This is How Salesforce.com Gets Back to its All-Time High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.