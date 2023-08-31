Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $75.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Ambarella Trading Up 3.1 %

AMBA traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.22. 1,560,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,801. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $344,112.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,037,518.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 27.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 118,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 68,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

