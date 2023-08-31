Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ambarella from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered Ambarella from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,266. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $188,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $188,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,873 shares of company stock worth $2,781,204. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

