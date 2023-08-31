Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 300,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 541,174 shares.The stock last traded at $61.41 and had previously closed at $60.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Ambarella Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.97.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,039 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $257,707.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,039 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $257,707.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Ambarella by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

