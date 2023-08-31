Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Position Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,224,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,145 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Amcor worth $48,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 135.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 22,524 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,860,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after buying an additional 347,803 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at $577,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $12.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

