American Eagle Outfitters’ (AEO) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AEO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of AEO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. 1,354,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,245. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

