American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,507,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $226,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,739,975 shares of company stock worth $1,395,423,079 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

