American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,638 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $17,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock worth $1,395,423,079 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

American International Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

