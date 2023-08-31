American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.5% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in American Water Works by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 0.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.54. 286,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

