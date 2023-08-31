American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.31 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

American Woodmark Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $78.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in American Woodmark by 72.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in American Woodmark by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in American Woodmark by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in American Woodmark by 3,874.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised American Woodmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sidoti lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

