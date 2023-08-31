Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,570. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

