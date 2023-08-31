AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $18,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,279,000 after purchasing an additional 159,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,664,000 after purchasing an additional 169,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $50,000,021.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,090,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $50,000,021.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC stock opened at $179.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.08. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

