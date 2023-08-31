Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,917 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $36,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.70. 698,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.06 and its 200-day moving average is $236.05. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

