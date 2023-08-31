Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,926,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 784,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.08% of Amkor Technology worth $388,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 40.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $71,226.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $286,551 over the last ninety days. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMKR

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.08. 302,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,751. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.