Amy C. Becker Sells 3,000 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.2 %

DCI traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.88. 550,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,751. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.17 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DCI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 30.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.