Analyzing GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management N/A N/A N/A GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -43.79% -25.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and GlassBridge Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 3.79 $1.92 billion N/A N/A GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 2.70 -$3.00 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

61.9% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Asset Management and GlassBridge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 1 2 5 1 2.67 GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.72%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

