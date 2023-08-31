Analyzing PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) and Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY)

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY – Get Free Report) and Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

PZ Cussons pays an annual dividend of C$0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Pigeon pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. PZ Cussons pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pigeon pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PZ Cussons and Pigeon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PZ Cussons 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pigeon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Given PZ Cussons’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PZ Cussons is more favorable than Pigeon.

This table compares PZ Cussons and Pigeon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PZ Cussons N/A N/A N/A Pigeon 9.40% 11.51% 9.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PZ Cussons and Pigeon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PZ Cussons N/A N/A N/A C$0.43 10.50 Pigeon $726.81 million 1.89 $66.08 million $0.13 21.69

Pigeon has higher revenue and earnings than PZ Cussons. PZ Cussons is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pigeon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pigeon beats PZ Cussons on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PZ Cussons

(Get Free Report)

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils. The company also provides refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners, washing machines, microwaves, table and standing cookers, generators, stabilizers, TVs, DVDs, and home theatres. It sells its products under the Cussons Kids, Rafferty's Garden, Cussons Baby, St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Original Source, Premier Cool, Joy, Childs Farm, Haier Thermocool, Morning Fresh, Bayley's of Bond Street, Canoe, Zip, Robb, Radiant, Mamador, and Devon King's brand names. The company was formerly known as Paterson Zochonis Plc and changed its name to PZ Cussons Plc in 2002. PZ Cussons plc was incorporated in 1884 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Pigeon

(Get Free Report)

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The company is involved in the provision of baby and mother care products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, breast pads, breast pumps, nipple care products, breast milk storage bags, and breastfeeding-related products under Pigeon and Lansinoh brands. It also offers non-woven products, baby strollers, aging-prevention products, wet wipes, skincare products, cleaning and disinfecting products, and elder care products and services. In addition, the company provides child-minding and daycare services, in-home nursing care support services, outpatient care facility services, operation of in-company childcare facilities, daycare services, event childcare services, babysitter dispatch services, preschool education services, and at-home elder care services. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.