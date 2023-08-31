Analyzing Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) and Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal and Eagle Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Security Federal alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 17.38% 13.93% 0.78% Eagle Financial Services 14.44% 11.67% 0.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Security Federal and Eagle Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Security Federal and Eagle Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $52.19 million 1.43 $10.23 million $3.37 6.82 Eagle Financial Services $68.03 million 1.66 $14.52 million $3.41 9.38

Eagle Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal. Security Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Security Federal pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Financial Services pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Security Federal has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Security Federal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eagle Financial Services beats Security Federal on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Federal

(Get Free Report)

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts. The company provides real estate loans comprising commercial real estate loans secured by non-residential commercial properties, churches, hotels, residential developments, and single family dwellings; one-to-four family residential real estate loans; and construction loans and loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. In addition, it offers commercial and agricultural business loans secured by business equipment, furniture and fixtures, inventory, and receivables, or unsecured; and consumer loans including home improvements, loans to individuals for home, automobiles, boats, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and education, as well as mortgage loans. The company also offers trust, and financial planning and management services; and insurance agency services, such as auto, business, and home insurance. Additionally, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations and securities of various federal agencies, certificates of deposit at insured institutions, mutual funds, bankers' acceptances, and federal funds, as well as commercial paper and corporate debt securities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

About Eagle Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers fiduciary services; advisory services and investment products, including individual retirement accounts, mutual funds, tax-deferred annuities, 529 college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, brokerage certificates of deposit, and other brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. In addition, it provides ATM and debit cards; online bill payment services; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture services. The company operates through full-service branches, loan production offices, drive-through only facility, and ATM locations in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Warrenton, Leesburg, Ashburn, and Fairfax, as well as Maryland community of Frederick. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.