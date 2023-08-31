Andrew Brannan Sells 950 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.2 %

CRUS stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.04. 352,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,909. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.19. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $317.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of mixed-signal processing solutions. Its product lines include audio and High-Performance Mixed-Signal (HPMS) products. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Korea, India, United States, and Rest of World.

