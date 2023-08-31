ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.62-4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $425-445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $442.79 million.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

ANIP opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $64.85.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.87 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ANIP shares. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANIP

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $761,138.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $761,138.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 15,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $970,850.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,486.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,190 shares of company stock worth $26,605,445. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.