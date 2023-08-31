Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,900,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,900,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $1,096,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,040,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,032,592.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,568 shares of company stock valued at $10,158,232. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,889,000 after acquiring an additional 486,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after acquiring an additional 304,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after buying an additional 58,208 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,591,000 after acquiring an additional 268,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

