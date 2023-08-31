APG Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,374,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,961 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $219,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,733,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,482,000 after purchasing an additional 932,168 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 671,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 254,977 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

HR stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $17.53. 5,417,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,419. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $25.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -269.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

