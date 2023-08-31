APG Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,934,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up about 4.8% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $584,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSA traded down $4.62 on Thursday, reaching $276.38. 894,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,672. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $269.49 and a fifty-two week high of $344.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.50.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

