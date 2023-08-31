Aphria (OTCMKTS:APHQF) Stock Price Down 3%

Aphria Inc (OTCMKTS:APHQF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 1,873,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,333,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.
Aphria Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57.
Aphria Company Profile
Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aphria
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Online Retailers To Revamp Your Shopping List With
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 3 Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Following Grayscale’s Legal Victory
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- The Top 5 High Yield Blue Chip Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.