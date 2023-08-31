Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.43 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $466,095.75 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00038083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026424 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012737 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

