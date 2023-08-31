Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,690,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 31st total of 11,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,101.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,347,969.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,959 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,609 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,603,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,126,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after buying an additional 3,872,458 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $87.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,600,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,394. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

