Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Trading 1.4% Higher

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.95. 8,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 9,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $37.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 50.47% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.

