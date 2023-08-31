Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.13% of Aptiv worth $39,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,468,000 after acquiring an additional 125,879 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Aptiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,981,000 after purchasing an additional 430,472 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 18.9% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,822,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $541,060,000 after purchasing an additional 765,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Aptiv by 13.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,227,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $474,278,000 after purchasing an additional 487,202 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Aptiv Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $101.64 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

