Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.1 %

ADM traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $79.87. The company had a trading volume of 921,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

