Ark Price Down 1.7% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Ark has a total market cap of $42.19 million and $1.21 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000881 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009073 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002620 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002260 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001543 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,285,112 coins and its circulating supply is 175,285,878 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

