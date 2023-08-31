ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 93.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $7.32.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at $331,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.