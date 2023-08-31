ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 93.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $7.32.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
