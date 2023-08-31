Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Down 13.8% in August

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARQQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Arqit Quantum from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arqit Quantum from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Arqit Quantum Stock Up 4.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

NASDAQ ARQQ opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $10.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the first quarter worth $28,153,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 86.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 39,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 293,414 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

