Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,300 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

ATXS opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,901,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after acquiring an additional 989,661 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,044,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 529,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 56,887 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATXS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.