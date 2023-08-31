Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,300 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

ATXS opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,901,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after acquiring an additional 989,661 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,044,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 529,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 56,887 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATXS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

