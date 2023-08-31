ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Short Interest Update

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.1 days.

ATEX Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ECRTF stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. ATEX Resources has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.30.

About ATEX Resources

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano copper gold project is located in the Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

