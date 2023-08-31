Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,525,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATLX stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. Atlas Lithium has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

