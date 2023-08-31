AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,700 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 796,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.55 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $195,076.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,992.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $195,076.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,992.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,205.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,552 shares of company stock worth $296,099. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after buying an additional 46,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

