ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.88. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$43.69, with a volume of 144,829 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Price Performance
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.
