Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. Purchases 92,000 Shares of Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,080.00.

Aurion Resources Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of AU opened at C$0.47 on Thursday. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$60.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 8.78.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

