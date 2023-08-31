Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) Insider David Singleton Buys 185,200 Shares of Stock

Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANGGet Free Report) insider David Singleton bought 185,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,004.00 ($32,260.65).

Austin Engineering Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59.

About Austin Engineering



Austin Engineering Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, repair, overhaul, and supply of mining attachment products, and other associated products and services for the industrial and resources-related business sectors. It offers loading and hauling solutions, including off-highway dump truck bodies, buckets, and water tanks for multi-commodity open-cut and underground operations, as well as tire handlers and other ancillary equipment.

See Also

